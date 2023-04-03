Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, announced that the Dubai Court of Cassation has rejected the appeal of Sanjay Shah, a British national wanted by Danish authorities, and has upheld the Dubai Court of Appeal’s ruling to grant Denmark’s request for his extradition on charges of fraud and money laundering.
Sanjay Shah was arrested by Dubai Police in response to Denmark’s extradition petition, and his extradition was referred to the Dubai Courts by the Attorney General. Although the Dubai Courts initially rejected Denmark’s extradition request, the Attorney General appealed the decision in accordance with the Law of International Judicial Cooperation, and the Dubai Court of Cassation has now upheld the decision to extradite the suspect to Denmark.
However, Shah didn’t take long to get into gaming the legal and financial systems, setting up his own funds and targeting gaps in the dividend-tax laws.
In 2020, Danish authorities froze many of Shah’s assets, including a £15 million (Dh69.18 million) home near Hyde Park in London.
British national Shah had moved to Dubai in 2009.