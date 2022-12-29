Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal has ordered the extradition of Sanjay Shah, a British businessman, to Denmark for his involvement in the biggest tax fraud and money laundering in Denmark. Shah is the main suspect in the biggest $1.7 billion of tax fraud and money laundering in Denmark.
The order was issued upon a request by Danish authorities for the extradition of the suspect for alleged fraud and money laundering.
The ruling follows the hearing of an appeal by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, to the Dubai Court of Cassation against a previous ruling issued by the Dubai Court of Appeal rejecting a request for the extradition of Shah.
The Court of Cassation decided to return the case to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration by a different judicial body. The court later ruled to extradite him to the Danish authorities.
Dubai Public Prosecution submitted to the Court of Appeal all papers and documents submitted by Danish authorities against Sanjay Shah, which showed his involvement in fraud and money laundering.
In June, Dubai Police arrested Shah following an extradition request from Danish authorities. The arrest and ruling align with Dubai’s commitment to combating illegal financial activities, including money laundering.
The UAE supports global efforts to counter money laundering and fraud, seeking to implement international standards and policies fully.