Crime

Dubai Court of Appeal to review Dh7,000 fine in phone insult case

The lower court found the defendant guilty of insulting another person

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Dubai Public Prosecution has filed an appeal against a ruling issued by the Court of First Instance after it fined a defendant more than the legal maximum in an offence insult case.

On November 19, 2024, the lower court found the defendant guilty of insulting another person and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh7,000.

The Prosecution argues that the sentence violated Article 427 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, which limits the penalty for insults made in person or over the phone to imprisonment of up to six months or a fine not exceeding Dh 5,000.

“The legislator set a clear ceiling for this penalty. It is not permissible to go beyond it,” the appeal states.

The appeal was filed by Tareq Ahmad Al-Baloushi , Head of the First Prosecution. The case will be heard before the Court of Appeal  at Dubai Courts.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
