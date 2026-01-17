Dubai court convicts rider and drunk pedestrian in hit-and-run crash

Both parties found at fault after CCTV shows shared responsibility
Dubai: A late-night journey through a busy part of Dubai ended in a traffic accident in Al Muhaisnah Second, leaving one man seriously injured and another facing legal consequences.
The incident began when Dubai Police received a call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck near a labour accommodation complex. When officers arrived, the scene suggested something more complex than a simple hit-and-run. CCTV footage later confirmed that neither party was entirely blameless, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Investigators found that the motorcyclist had been riding without fully considering road conditions or the presence of pedestrians. At the same time, the man who was hit had crossed the road away from a designated crossing and was under the influence of alcohol — a decision that proved costly.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, while the motorcyclist and his passenger escaped with minor wounds that were treated at the scene. The motorcycle itself was damaged in the collision.
In court, the rider denied responsibility, insisting he was not at fault. The injured pedestrian, however, did not appear despite being formally notified, leading the court to issue a ruling in his absence.
The judge concluded that the accident was the result of a chain of poor decisions on both sides. The motorcyclist’s lack of attention and the pedestrian’s unsafe, impaired crossing were described as inseparable actions that together led to the crash.
Citing federal law, the court treated the incident as a single offence involving shared fault. The rider was fined Dh1,000, while the pedestrian was ordered to pay Dh5,000.
