Dubai: Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced two men to 10 years in jail for robbing a merchant and causing his death after muzzling his mouth for several hours.

According to official records, the victim, who owned a mobile phone shop, was betrayed by his driver who planned with his countryman to attack him in his apartment in International City.

The pair tied his hands and legs, put tape on his mouth, and left the apartment after stealing 158 smartphones and Dh21,000 and $1,000 (around Dh3,670) in cash.

A medical report revealed the merchant died due to suffocation.

Records showed that the second defendant handed over the stolen valuables to his cousin, asking him to sell the phones and wire the money before fleeing the UAE.

The cousin asked for help from a fourth defendant to bury the phones in a deserted area.

The victim was reported missing and Dubai Police found him dead inside his apartment.

An employee told officers that he went with another employee to the victim’s apartment and waited for two hours as the victim didn’t reply to their calls.

They reported the matter to Al Rashdiya Police Station.

A policeman testified that they identified the two defendants through CCTV cameras and arrested the cousin who admitted to the crime.

Dubai Police arrested the fourth defendant.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the two main defendants with premeditated murder. The court charged them with robbery that caused death to the victim.

The cousin was charged with criminal abetting and the fourth defendant was charged with illegally obtaining stolen valuables.

The two main defendants were sentenced to 10 years in jail, to be followed by deportation.