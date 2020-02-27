Court sentences him to three years in jail followed by deportation

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a man to three years in jail for attempted murder. He has been accused of stabbing his colleague three times over a workplace dispute.

The 32-year-old Egyptian victim said he was at his desk at work in Al Muraqabbat talking to a client over the phone when the Filipino defendant arrived with a smile before stabbing him in July of this year.

“The accused came late at 8pm and looked at me with a smile,” said the victim. “He suddenly stabbed me in the neck, shoulder and back,” he added.

The 41-year-old defendant tried to stab the victim a fourth time while he was on the ground, but fellow colleagues managed to restrain him before calling police.

The defendant escaped while the victim was transferred to hospital, but police tracked the defendant down and he was arrested two days later.

A medical report revealed the victim could have died from his wounds if medical help had not been provided immediately.

“I have no idea why he stabbed me as we didn’t have any problems before,” added the victim.

The motive for the attack is still not clear.