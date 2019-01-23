Dubai: A worker accused of sexually abusing a schoolgirl at a Dubai Metro station went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance,
The 32-year-old Indian worker allegedly groped the schoolgirl when she was walking outside a Metro station in Bur Dubai on October 20 last year.
According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the defendant was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.
A 22-year-old Emirati policeman, who was on duty, testified that at 1PM, a tickets salesman brought the victim to him.
“He brought the defendant with him and told me that the girl, who was crying, claimed she was sexually abused by the defendant who was under the influence of alcohol,” the policeman said in his official statement.
The victim told prosecution that she was takingthe Metro to return home from school. But just as she was walking out of the station, the defendant groped her bottom and continued walking.
She claimed there were hardly any people around and that he intended to sexually abuse her.
“I didn’t yell but alerted the ticket salesman who stopped the defendant and then called the police,” she said in her statement.
Surveillance cameras showed the defendant approaching the victim and groping her.
The defendant later confessed to the charge. A verdict will be issued next month.