Dubai: A Dubai-based Pakistani expatriate, who attacked his countryman outside his home, will be behind bars for two years. Another defendant was sentenced to jail for one year.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, a group of 20 drunken men [including the defendants] physically assaulted a Pakistani victim and caused six per cent permanent disability. Dubai Police were alerted about the incident in the Al Refaa area in Dubai in October last year.
The 25-year-old victim testified that he was outside his apartment with a friend when a group of 20 men attacked him with iron bars. “Some of them held me while two others beat me up. I don’t know why they attacked me. I had a broken finger and cuts on my forehead and left shoulder,” said the Pakistani victim.
The two Pakistani defendants who were arrested are aged 21 and 25. The victim identified the defendants during the suspects’ identification parade.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendants claimed they were under the influence of alcohol. Both the defendants were charged with physically assaulting the victim, with others who are at large. The defendants will be deported after serving their prison terms.