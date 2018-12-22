“I was sleeping when I felt someone slipping into bed and then sleeping over me. At first I thought it was my husband. The person started removing my dress but when I opened my eyes, I realised that it was the accused. I pushed him off me instantly. When I tried to shout and he put his hand on my mouth to muzzle me, I bit his palm and pushed him away. I asked him to give me a chance to breathe and I would do what he wanted as he stayed in the bedroom. As he sat on the side of the bed, I asked him to allow me to drink water but he refused and pinned me down on the bed. When he tried to undress me, I shouted and resisted him. He ran away and I called my husband. The suspect had removed his shirt when he trespassed into the room,” she claimed to prosecutors.