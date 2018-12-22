Dubai: A driving instructor has been jailed for six months for luring his co-worker out of his house and then trespassing into the latter’s residence where he tried to rape his wife.
An Indian electrician, who works at a driving school, received a phone call from his countryman, a 46-year-old driving instructor, who asked him to come over for a driving lesson in July.
The electrician, who had been scheduled to sit for a driving test soon, agreed and went out to meet the instructor, according to records, for a lesson at night.
The accused asked the electrician to pull over after 200 meters and pardoned himself to go for prayer.
The victim drove on his own for a period before his wife, a nurse called him up and told him that the driving instructor trespassed into the house and tried to have sex with her.
The Indian couple reported the matter to the police.
The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of trespassing into the nurse’s bedroom, getting undressed and attempting to rape her.
The woman foiled the defendant’s bid to rape her when she outsmarted him and resisted him.
Presiding judge Habib Awad said the accused, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported.
The nurse testified that the incident happened around 3.30am in her bedroom.
“I was sleeping when I felt someone slipping into bed and then sleeping over me. At first I thought it was my husband. The person started removing my dress but when I opened my eyes, I realised that it was the accused. I pushed him off me instantly. When I tried to shout and he put his hand on my mouth to muzzle me, I bit his palm and pushed him away. I asked him to give me a chance to breathe and I would do what he wanted as he stayed in the bedroom. As he sat on the side of the bed, I asked him to allow me to drink water but he refused and pinned me down on the bed. When he tried to undress me, I shouted and resisted him. He ran away and I called my husband. The suspect had removed his shirt when he trespassed into the room,” she claimed to prosecutors.
The electrician confirmed his wife’s statement and testified that the culprit told him to meet him for a driving lesson.
“Then he asked me to drop him near a mosque when he claimed that he had to pray. Later my wife called me and told me what had happened,” he said.
The defendant has already appealed his primary judgement.