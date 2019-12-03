Boy was molested in front seat while his mother sat behind

Dubai: A driver has gone on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of inapropriately touching the leg of a young boy.

The 35-year-old Pakistani driver allegedly touched the leg of a 12-year-old British boy when he picked up the victim along with his mother and two brothers in Barsha in September this year after they booked a taxi to go home, according to court records.

The mother and the boy’s two brothers sat in the backseat while the victim was in the front.

“The car was moving when he touched my leg,” said the boy. “I moved my leg away but he touched it again. I was scared to say anything but when we reached home I told my mum.”

The mother testified that the driver fixed the child’s seatbelt before driving them home. She noticed the driver’s hand was all the time close to the passenger seat where her son was sitting.

“My son told me that the driver put his hand on his thigh and kept touching him. During the trip my son was afraid and couldn’t’ tell me until we reached home,” said the mother.

Dubai Police arrested the driver who confessed to touching the boy’s thigh.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the driver also told police that he was touching the boy’s private parts, but the driver denied this in court.

The driver was charged with sexually abusing the boy.