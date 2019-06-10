The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A Pakistani driver went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday after he was accused of raping a housemaid in their employer’s house.

The 26-year-old Filipina maid was working in the house at Al Ghusais when the incident happened in March 2019.

According to official records, the 32-year-old Pakistani driver asked the victim to follow him to the bathroom but she refused. He followed her to the house’s yard and tried to kiss her but she pushed him away.

“After a couple of days, I was in the laundry room when he came and hugged me from behind. I tried to push him away but he dragged me to a nearby room, turned off the light and raped me,” the victim said in records.

The woman alerted her employer who reported the incident to the police.

The defendant, who was arrested, confessed that he had sex with the victim.