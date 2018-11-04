Dubai: A diamond worth Dh300,000 which was stolen by a couple was recovered in India by Dubai Police within 20 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The Chinese couple stole the 3.27 carat gem from a jewellery shop in Naif area and left the country but they were caught in India after Dubai Police alerted the Indian authorities and brought them back to Dubai.

Though the owner of the shop discovered about the missing diamond and informed the police about three hours after the incident, the police managed to recover the gem within 20 hours in cooperation with the Indian authorities.

“The couple was identified in short time and arrested in transit area in India as they were trying to smuggle the diamond to their home country,” Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police said.

He praised the work of his officers at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who recovered the gem in such a short time after identifying the two suspects.

“It is a new achievement for Dubai known as safe and secure city. Our strategy is to cut crime rate and quick response to emergencies,” Maj General Al Merri said.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai police said smart data analysis center helped solve the crime in short time.

Explaining, he said the two suspects in their 40s, went to the jewellery shop. The man distracted the salesman by asking for specific diamonds while the woman, who was holding a jacket under her arms, stood near a table and stole the gem worth Dh300,000 and put it in her jacket.

The couple left the shop and the salesman discovered the robbery after three hours.

Colonel Adel Al Joker, Director of Criminal investigation Section at Dubai Police, said the suspects left immediately to Dubai International Airport and departed to India on the way to their home country. They were brought back to Dubai from India.

“During investigations, the woman confessed to the robbery and said that she had swallowed the gem to smuggle it. We extracted the gem after a doctor gave her a special liquid,” Colonel Al Joker said.

The suspects have been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation.

Colonel Saeed Al Saeedy, deputy director of Wanted Department at Dubai police said that they coordinate with Indian authority to arrest the suspects and managed to bring them back to Dubai. “We send the suspects data and flight number to the Indian authority and the suspects were arrested and sent back to Dubai,” Col Al Saeedy said.