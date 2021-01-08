Dubai: The Appeals Court in Dubai has upheld a one-year-in-jail verdict for a man who robbed Dh1 million from a merchant in a fake business deal in the city.
According to the court, the Bahraini defendant will be deported after serving his jail term and payment of a Dh1 million fine.
The merchant, a 38-year-old Iranian, testified that he was contacted by the 40-year-old Bahraini for a business deal and he agreed to give him Dh1 million in cash and another $511,000 (Dh1.87 million) through a wire transfer.
In June this year, he went to Deira with his friend, carrying the cash in a bag based on the defendant’s request. An African man subsequently led him to the defendant’s office. “We were inside the car waiting when the African man came to us. He was wearing a security guard’s uniform and asked us to follow him to the defendant’s office. He asked me if I had the money in the bag before snatching it from me and escaping,” said the Iranian merchant on record.
An Emirati policeman testified that after due investigation, the defendant was arrested from a Dubai hotel.
“The defendant admitted to the robbery which had planned along with another person in Turkey,” the 24-year-old Emirati policeman said in records.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the Bahraini defendant with robbery.