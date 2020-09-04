Dubai: A Dubai supermarket delivery worker is on trial accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl at her doorstep.
A Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that last month, the Algerian student was asked by her mother to open the door to the 26-year-old Indian, who came to their residence in Al Rashidiya to deliver some items.
He kissed the girl’s cheek and touched her hands when she opened the door. “He gave me the bags and I tried to close the door but he put his hand on the door and held my right hand,” the girl said, according to records.
The girl resisted the defendant and managed to close the door before alerting her mother.
An Emirati policeman testified that the incident occurred at 11AM. “The victim was crying and her parents said that a worker abused their daughter. We identified the defendant via surveillance cameras in the building,” said the 27-year-old policeman.
Confession
During interrogation, the defendant admitted to kissing the girl.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the Indian defendant with abuse. A verdict expected on September 21.