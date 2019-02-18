Dubai: A delivery man has been accused of molesting a schoolboy when he touched him inappropriately at a grocery store before trying to kiss him, a court heard on Monday.
The Indian boy, 11, was at a grocery store near his residence in the Al Muraqqabat area of Deira buying bread, when the Pakistani delivery man, 24, sexually abused him last November.
The boy testified that at about 10pm, he was at the grocery store when the defendant sexually abused him. The boy left the grocery store to return to his building and the defendant followed him to the first floor of the building and tried to kiss him.
According to official records, the father was informed by his wife about the sexual abused suffered by their son.
“I informed Dubai Police and took them to the grocery store where the incident happened. We checked the surveillance cameras which showed the defendant indecently touching my son,” said the father in records.
Dubai Police identified the defendant and arrested him. During investigation, he confessed to consuming alcohol behind the grocery store and then went into the store. He claimed that he touched the boy accidentally and left the store.
“I was under the influence of alcohol and I don’t remember what I did. But I’m sure that I didn’t chase the victim to his place,” the defendant said in court.
A verdict is expected on February 28.