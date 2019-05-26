Dubai: A man was sentenced to three months in jail and deportation by Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday for assaulting his former girlfriend with a shoe.

The 21-year-old Indian girl testified that she knew the victim through Facebook and he told her that he wanted to marry her but she refused and told him that she didn’t want to meet him anymore.

The 25-year-old Pakistani defendant annoyed her with his calls and she decided to inform his father.

“I parked my car near the villa in Al Ghusais area when he blocked my way and put me in his vehicle and drove off. He took my phone but I pulled the hand brake and stopped the car and escaped,” the Indian girl said in official records.

The defendant followed the girl and assaulted her with his shoe.

Medical report revealed that she suffered three per cent permanent disability in her ear after the attack.