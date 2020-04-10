Emirati poked fun at the way people in a neighbourhood were remaining indoors

Umm Al Quwain. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Umm Al Quwain: Police have arrested an Emirati man in Umm Al Quwain who used social media to mock the stay-at-home drive at a neughbiurhood in Umm Al Quwain.

Police identified the man and referred him to the authorities for legal action after he specifically mentioned a certain neighbourhood in the emirate and poked fun at the residents, ridiculing the way they remained indoors.

Brigadier Hamid Matar Bin Ajeel, Director of Criminal and Investigations Department at the Umm Al Quwain Police, said the police would not tolerate any kind of misbehaviour that obstructs the preventive measures carried out by authorities.

“Umm Al Quwain Police will take legal action against those who insult or ridicule community members in any way, whether by words or by action,” Brig Bin Ajeel said.

The man’s case will be referred to Umm Al Quwain Public Prosecution for necessary legal action.