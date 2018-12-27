Dubai: A clerk has been jailed for three months for chasing a female employee into a building’s washroom where he exposed himself to her before he kissed and molested her.
The Ukrainian employee had left her company’s premises to use the toilet that turned out to be closed for maintenance in September.
She went to the neighbouring building in Al Garhoud to use the washroom and when she walked in, she came across the 30-year-old Egyptian clerk inside.
The Ukrainian woman walked out and took the lift up to the third floor to use the other washroom and when she finished, she was shocked to see the accused had followed her into the female washroom.
As she walked back to the lift, the 30-year-old exposed himself and chased her but when she rushed to the staircase he grabbed her neck, kissed and molested her.
When the accused bit her lip and tried to hug her, she bit him back and he ran away once she yelled at him.
The Ukrainian called the police that apprehended the man within 10 days in Al Rigga.
On Thursday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Egyptian of exposing himself and molesting the woman.
Presiding judge Habib Awad said the accused, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported.
When he defended himself in court, the accused argued that he did not expose himself or touch the woman.
“She is the one who walked into the washroom and suddenly started shouting. She screamed hysterically and then called the police. I was cleaning the place and asked her to wait outside but she started screaming,” he argued.
The Ukrainian victim said the accused exposed his private parts and clutched his body to hers.
“I pushed him away and walked to the stairways. He grabbed me from my neck and stopped me; kissed me forcibly and molested me. He ran away when I bit his lips as he tried to kiss me and he fled,” she claimed to prosecutors.
A police corporal claimed to prosecutors: “After his arrest, the suspect claimed that he bumped into the woman while they were entering the washroom. He alleged that he grabbed her hand and tried to pull her into the lift but she refused.”
The primary ruling remains subject to appeal.