Incident happened in Bur Dubai in June of this year

Dubai: A cleaner was sentenced to a year in jail for choking and sexually abusing his female coworker, a Dubai court heard on Thursday

The 27-year-old Nepali victim testified that she was cleaning the toilets in the women’s prayer room in Bur Dubai in June of this year when she went back to the store to return her cleaning tools and detergents.

“I walked into the store and found the defendant sitting. He walked towards me and pushed me against the wall,” she said.

The 28-year-old Bangladeshi accused started choking her, before stripping her naked, raping her and fleeing the scene.

The woman couldn’t walk out of the store for nearly an hour because of the shock of what had just happened.

When she returned to her accommodation later that day, she informed her Indian supervisor, who advised her to call police.

The man was arrested and police said he admitted to sexually abusing the woman during questioning.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged him with rape but he denied the charge in court.