Dubai: Three members of a five-member gang that stole 134 boxes of cigarettes from a warehouse in Dubai have been sentenced to three months in jail, to be followed by deportation. Three of the gang members were arrested, while two are still at-large.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the five defendants broke into a warehouse in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area and stole the cigarettes worth Dh134,000.
An employee with the tobacco company discovered the robbery after he went to the warehouse and saw the locker damaged and the boxes missing. He reported the incident to Dubai Police, who checked the surveillance cameras and identified five suspects breaking into the warehouse and stealing the cigarettes.
“They were loading the boxes into two trucks. They were identified and three of them were arrested,” said a policeman on record.
The defendants admitted to the robbery. One of the defendants claimed that he was paid Dh5,000 to participate in the robbery.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendants with robbing cigarettes worth Dh134,000. The court ordered to deport the defendants after serving their jail terms. They were also fined Dh134,000.