Dubai: A gang of three men scammed a Dubai-based gifts company of Dh25,800 worth of gifts after forging documents, an official said on Wednesday.
Prosecutor Ahmad Abdullah Al Attar, senior prosecutor at Bur Dubai Public Prosecution, said the first suspect lured the gifts company by saying he was the CEO of a private jet company and convince its staff to send two iphones X, two perfumes and a flower bouquet to two guests in the UAE.
The defendant forged a bank transaction document showing he had wired Dh25,800 to the gifts company’s bank account and sent it via WhatsApp to the company to convince them to send the gifts to the two other defendants.
“The suspect forged the bank statement with assistance from another unknown person after providing his name and bank details, including the transactions. He forged a fake transaction in the system to the bank account of the gifts company to convince them to send the gifts,” prosecutor Al Attar said in a statement.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the suspect posed as CEO of a private-jet company and was from a Dubai-based wealthy family.
Dubai Public Prosecution referred the three suspects to Dubai Misdemeanor Court over charges of fraud, forgery, using forged documents and possessing items resulting from a fraud case.