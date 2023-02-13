Sharjah: A cargo ship reportedly sank in the waters of the Arabian Gulf near Sharjah on Saturday.
The ship had left Dubai early the previous day sailing towards the north, but by the afternoon, it changed direction and sailed towards Sharjah at a reduced speed.
The crew of the cargo ship then made an emergency call asking for help.
The police operations room immediately dispatched rescue teams and notified the Coast Guard. When the rescue teamed arrived on the scene, the crew, who had pressed boats into service, were taken safely on shore.
Authorities are probing the incident to determine the cause of the incident.