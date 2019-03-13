For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Two British brothers have been sentenced to three months in prison for punching a manager and breaking his tooth, in addition to assaulting his friend and abusing them in public, a court heard.

In May 2018, a Portuguese manager and his wife were out on a Friday afternoon with an Indian friend and his wife. Records said the two couples were sitting in the waiting area of a restaurant at Dubai International Financial Centre when one of two British brothers, 30 and 27, pointed at a female friend of the Indian couple who was with them.

The Briton was accused of speaking in an inappropriate manner about the woman. following which the Indian man confronted him.

Soon, the Portuguese manager, his Indian friend and the two British brothers got into a brawl. The brothers then assaulted the men and abused them as well.

In the melee, the Portuguese manager was punched in his face and ended up with a broken tooth, The Indian man was injured on his neck.

After the father of the British brothers intervened and stopped his sons from fighting, the victims called the police.

Prosecutors accused the British brothers of assaulting the Portuguese and the Indian, abusing them and offending them in a public place.

According to the chargesheet, prosecutors said the Britons caused a three per cent permanent disability to the Portuguese.

The Indian claimed to prosecutors: “My Portuguese friend, his wife, me and my wife and a friend went to DIFC. We were all sitting in the waiting area when I saw one of the brothers pointing at my friend and speaking provocatively. When I told him that what he was doing was not right, he assaulted me and pushed me backwards. They cursed us as well. Their father then intervened and asked us to excuse his sons, but when my Portuguese friend tried to call the police, the 27-year-old brother punched him and broke his tooth.”

The Portuguese manager confirmed his friend’s statement and testified to prosecutors that the police asked them to go to the hospital for treatment and then visit the police station to file a complaint.