Man caught red-handed while trying to pay money to officer in Dubai

Dubai: A bootlegger was sentenced to one year in prison to be followed by deportation for offering a bribe of Dh30,000 and a promise of Dh50,000 as “monthly salary” to a policeman, a court ruled on Thursday. Dubai Court of First Instance also ordered a Dh80,000 fine to be paid by the defendant.

Official records said the 45-year-old Indian defendant used to inform Dubai Police about the location of bootleggers in the Al Muhaisnah area.

In December 2018, the defendant called a 32-year-old Emirati police officer who works in the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police and offered him money to stop the raids.

“He offered to pay [a] Dh30,000 bribe if I agreed not to conduct the raids in Muhaisnah or at least alert him before we raided the area. I told him that I needed time to think and he promised a Dh50,000 monthly salary for me,” the Emirati policeman said.

The officer informed his director who asked him to set a trap for the defendant and arrest him.

He then went to Al Nahda and met the Indian defendant who handed him Dh30,000.

“The bribery was to let him work freely in the area,” the officer added.

The police arrested the defendant as soon as the money was handed over to the officer.

Prosecutors said that the defendant confessed to offering the bribe, but denied being a bootlegger. He told prosecutors that he was working for another Indian bootlegger who gave him the money for the bribe.

“I used to cooperate with the officer for three years in providing him with information about bootleggers’ whereabouts. A bootlegger asked me to contact the policeman to offer bribe in order not to arrest his men,” the defendant said on record.