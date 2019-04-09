Vehicle was used to store and deliver alcohol around International City

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A bootlegger stands accused of burning a rival’s truck which was used to store alcohol, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Indian defendant had an issue with his fellow countryman who was also a bootlegger in Dubai’s International City and so set fire to his rival’s truck.

Records revealed that on December 2018, Dubai Police were alerted to a fire in an abandoned truck parked in sandy area. The blaze spread to another three cars parked nearby.

Firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

A police officer said: “After investigation we arrested the defendant who confessed to setting fire to the truck by bringing boxes and burning them under the fuel tank.

“He also claimed that the victim was trading in alcohol despite being warned by the other bootlegger not to work in the area.

“He decided to get revenge and burnt his truck as he knew his rival was storing alcohol there.”

A Nepalese man testified that he parked his car in the area and went to his residential building when he received a call from Dubai Police to inform him that his vehicle had been destroyed by fire.

“I have a Nissan worth Dh30,000,” said the 28-year-old Nepalese. “I parked it near my building. At 5am, I went to my car and firefighters were extinguishing the fire,” he added in records.

The Indian defendant confessed to the charge of arson.