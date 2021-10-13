Abu Dhabi: Residents should be wary of fraudsters posting fake job offers amid the increased number of events in the UAE.
Scammers often set up fraudulent websites or social media pages to contact their victims, then insist on payments from applicants for non-existent jobs at events and ceremonies. They, then, claim that the payments will be used to increase applicants’ visibility to event organisers.
Major General Muhammad Al-Rashidi, director of the criminal security sector at the Abu Dhabi Police, warned that some fraudsters even use the names of known brands and personalities to establish trust with victims. He urged residents not to be lured by scammers posing as accredited event recruiters who promise attractive salaries and non-existent jobs in exchange for jobseeker application fees.
The official also cautioned women from sharing personal data and images with fraudulent companies, adding that fraudsters living abroad have also been known to target women.
As the UAE hosts Expo 2020 Dubai, a number of recruitment scams have popped up to prey on unwitting residents.