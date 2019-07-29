The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A barber on trial for the attempted rape of a saleswoman told a Dubai court heard on Monday he had a “crush” on her.

The 23-year-old Pakistani defendant waited for the 27-year-old Filipina victim until she finished work in Satwa and then dragged her to the stairway of her residential building while she was waiting for the lift at 2am in December of last year.

“I was waiting for the lift when he dragged me to the stairway,” she said.

“I resisted him and he knocked me on the ground and tried to pull me. I yelled and kicked him until he fled the place. If I didn’t resist him then he would have controlled me and raped me as it was late at night and nobody was passing by,” she added in court records.

The incident was reported to Dubai Police and they identified the defendant through surveillance cameras.

“When we identified the attacker, he was already outside the country,” said a policeman in court. “He was arrested on arrival later and confessed to trying to sexually abuse the victim, because he said he liked her.”

According to Dubai Public Prosecution the defendant confessed to holding the victim’s hand and told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her, but said she yelled at him.