Question: I own a company. A month ago, one of the employees leaked data about a company deal. It was revealed to me through emails sent from the employee’s laptop, which led to great damage to the company. My question: What is the appropriate action to take against this employee, and do I have the legal right to suspend him from work and withhold his salary or prevent him from annual leave, which is supposed to start within a month? Please advise.

Answer: In general, the new labour law does not deprive the employee from his annual leave because it is one of the rights given to him by law. You cannot deprive him taking an annual leave.

The action to be taken is first conduct a direct investigation with him and you can temporarily suspend him from work and suspend half the wage during the investigation period. If you find him guilty, then directly file a criminal case against him for disclosing confidential information in connection with work. You can keep him suspended from work until a final judgement is issued by the competent judicial authority. His wage shall be withheld during the suspension period.