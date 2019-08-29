Residents of Dubai can also find out what measures to take to get the travel ban removed

Residents can now find out about travel ban against them before going to the airport./Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Are you worried about travel ban due to any financial cases? Now you can check your status by simply visiting the Dubai’s online portal.

Residents in Dubai can also enquire about their criminal status in financial cases registered in any police station in Dubai or the judicial authorities.

“Through #DubaiPolice website, users can inquire about their criminal status in financial cases, as well as travel bans, registered in #Dubai_Police stations or judicial authorities in #Dubai,” says a tweet by Dubai Police. A video explaining on how to use the service has also been uploaded on the Dubai Police twitter handle.

The aim of the online service is to facilitate residents, who sometime are held up at the airports without knowing that the police have imposed travel ban on them due to a financial cases or a bounced cheque.

The online police facility will save them from any hassle and embarrassment at the airports.

The online service launched by Dubai Police last year is offered free-of-charge. To use the service, a resident just need to enter the name and emirates ID number.

They will be alerted if there is a travel ban and will also be advised to head to the police station concerned to allow them clear financial charges against them and get the travel ban removed subsequently.

To avail the service visit the Dubai Police website or download the Dubai Police app available on iTunes and Google Play. For further enquiries.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi also has an online service, which enables the residents of Abu Dhabi to check whether they are wanted by the Public Prosecution for any claims against them.

It is advisable to check and solve any issues that might stop you at the airport immigration counters. I