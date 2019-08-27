Residents have been advised to beware of 'fake tourists' approaching them for money exchange. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents to be aware of thieves acting as tourists who approach them to inquire about currencies and exchange rates.

The police issued an advisory about ‘fake tourists’ on its twitter handle informing people to beware of people who pose as tourists and ask for currency exchange.

The warning came as some fraudsters use counterfeit foreign currency bills and offer them to exchange on veyr attractive rates.

While it is difficult for laymen to identify fake bills, it is advised not to exchange currencies on the road as you may end up losing your money to 'fake' tourists.

Residents and visitors should make it a point to go only to authorised exchange houses and also retain receipts of any transactions they have.

Though UAE is considered as one of the safest places for residents and tourists, people are advised to always take precautions if they are approached by strangers as they may be tricked and end up losing their money. A similar advisory was also issued by the Dubai police in September last year.

According to the recent UAE’s Ministry of Interior, 98.6 per cent of residents feel it is safe and secure to walk out at night in the UAE, making the country the world’s second safest place to live in.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the safest cities to live in the Middle East, while Dubai has maintained its top rank for having highest quality of living standards across the region, closely followed by Abu Dhabi, according to Mercer’s 21st annual Quality of Living Survey for 2019.