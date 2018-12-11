Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Cassation Court will pronounce its final judgement in the rape and murder case of an 11-year-old Pakistani boy on December 23, the presiding judge of the apex court in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.
A Pakistani man accused of raping and killing his nephew during Ramadan in May 2017 was present in the court and continued to deny the charges of murder and rape at the apex court too.
The presiding judge of Abu Dhabi Cassation Court asked the accused about committing the crimes of rape and murder of Azan, but the accused, Mohsen Billal, denied.
The accused told the court that on the day of the incident he was not present in the city of Abu Dhabi and all accusations against him are false and fabricated. He kept denying all charges in the case from first hearing in last quarter of 2017.
Defence lawyer, Mohammad Al Azazi, advocate and partner chairman at the Advanced Advocates and Legal Consultancies in Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News after the trial, “The father and grandfather of the victim took oath 25 times each of them as per Sharia laws, which is considered to be the last defence of the accused.”
Now the court will deliver its final judgement on December 23, said Al Azazi, who was appointed by the court to defend the accused in the case.
The parents of the boy and his grandfather were also present in the court on Tuesday.
The presiding judge of the Abu Dhabi Cassation Court asked the boy’s father, Dr Majid Janjua to take oath under Sharia laws 25 times as per the evidences and forensic reports the accused raped and strangled his son to death. After Dr Janjua, the boy’s grandfather also repeated the oath for 25 times in front of the court.
The boy, Azan Majid Janjua, went missing in the last week of May 2017 and his body was found on his building’s rooftop on the morning of May 30 when an AC technician went to the area to check a malfunctioning chiller. All proved these evidences found the accused guilty.
The accused disguised himself by wearing an abaya after committing the crime to hide his identity.