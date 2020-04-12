Ajman: Ajman Police have asked the public not to post or circulate any messages via any means that identify and defame people with coronavirus.

A statement issued Sunday read, “Very important. We ask the public not to post or circulate any messages through any means of communication and publishing that include defamation of people with coronavirus, their families, or those in contact with them by mentioning their names or referring to them, by claiming advice and warning, in order to avoid legal accountability and resulting penalties.”