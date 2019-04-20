Fake news used grab attract the largest number of visitors to websites

Police, in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), are working to block such links and websites. Anyone caught publishing or circulating rumours or fake news would be punished under the UAE Cybercrime Law. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman Police on Saturday denied reports of an alleged crime that supposedly occurred in the emirate and was widely circulated on social media and websites.

The fake report alleged that a man had forced dogs to rape his ex-wife.

The reported incident is completely false and baseless, according to police.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the website aims is to promote fake commercial companies to attract the largest number of visitors to their websites by publishing offensive news.

The website includes adverts for the stock exchange Tadawul.