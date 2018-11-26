Dubai: A woman accountant who was apprehended nude in a hotel room where she went to have paid sex with a police informant has been jailed for six months.
An informant notified Dubai Police that the 36-year-old Pakistani accountant was selling sexual services to clients in different hotels in August.
Police commissioned the informant to pose as a sex client and contact the woman to have sex with her for Dh2,000 as part of a sting operation.
The informant agreed to meet the sex worker in a hotel.
Police surveillance teams raided the hotel room once the informant flashed for them and a policewoman arrested the defendant naked in bed.
On Monday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of prostitution.
Presiding judge Habib Awad said the defendant, who pleaded guilty, will be deported.
The Dh2,000 that was seized with the woman will be confiscated.
A policeman testified that the informant alerted them that the accused had been working as a prostitute across Dubai hotels.
“The informant was tasked to call up the defendant and arrange to meet her up for paid sex in a hotel room. As part of the sting operation police raided the room shortly after the informant flashed for us to do so. A policewoman busted the Pakistani woman who was naked. She was taken into custody. During questioning, the 36-year-old admitted that she had been having paid sex with strangers for money,” he said.
The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.