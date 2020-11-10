Abu Dhabi: Three Asian men were arrested in Abu Dhabi for possessing illegal drugs that included more than 45kg of heroin and crystalm, an official said on Tuesday.
Brigadier Mohammad Al Rashidi, director of Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said the gang had hidden the drugs in different places in the capital, Dubai and Sharjah and were directing custoners to these locations.
He said the suspects admitted to smuggling the drugs from outside the country and selling them.
Police seized a total of 45.26kg of drugs.
“Abu Dhabi Police is keen to combat drugs trafficking by using latest technologies. We have managed to bust several drug operations in recent months,” Brig Al Rashidi said in a statement.
He added that the gang was mainly targeting youngsters.