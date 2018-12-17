Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have seized 60 kilograms of heroin and nabbed three suspects in a major drug bust, police said on Monday.
The suspects buried the drugs in the basement of a commercial workshop which deals with used vehicle parts in an industrial area of the country.
A portion of drugs was also hidden in the doors of used cars.
Suspects’ ages ranged from 24 to 45 years, said police.
The suspects belonged to different backgrounds, said police, noting that one suspect was a partner in a workshop management firm, another an investor and the third a visitor.
Colonel Taher Al Daheri, Director of Directorate of Drug Control in the Criminal Security Sector, said police monitored the suspects’ movements round the clock leading to the arrests and the seizure of drugs which would have been worth a fortune on the streets.
He said that incident was a major win in the fight against drug-related crimes.
The latest seizure stems from the arrest in October of an international gang which possessed drugs such as heroin and crystal, and had hidden tonnes of the illicit narcotics in vehicle parts in a container in an industrial area of the emirates.
Police said the suspects confirmed they intended to sell the drugs among youth for profit.
The suspects were referred to the prosecution for further legal action in the case.