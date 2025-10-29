Abu Dhabi court orders Dh1.3 million repayment in luxury car forgery case

Court finds forged documents used in illegal ownership transfer
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil, Family and Administrative Court has ordered four men to jointly repay Dh1.3 million to a man after they were convicted of forging official documents to transfer ownership of luxury vehicles worth Dh4.5 million, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
Court records show that the defendants, along with another employee described as acting in good faith, falsified documents to transfer the vehicles and seize the plaintiff’s assets. Authorities later recovered two of the cars, while one, valued at Dh1.1 million, remained missing.
The four defendants were previously tried in the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, which sentenced each to five years in prison, a Dh150,000 fine, and deportation.
One defendant appealed, seeking to reduce his sentence. The appeals court upheld his conviction for misappropriation but reduced his prison term to one year and cancelled the fine. The civil court later ordered the four defendants to pay Dh1.3 million in total compensation to the plaintiff for financial and moral damages.
