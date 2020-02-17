Online service saves time and effort in going to the police station

Screenshot of the Dubai Police Financial Crime status website Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Police’s online service that helps individuals check their status in a financial case registered against them has benefitted 57,483 people, saving them the trip to the police station, said Dubai Police.

People can log on to the Dubai Police website or download the Dubai Police e-app, with a valid Emirates ID to use the service. This helps in cutting down on the time and effort in obtaining information on one’s case status. The service also allows individuals to check if there is a travel ban issued on them.

Since its launch in September 2018, Dubai Police received 361,808 cases from 140 nationalities.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said the initiative is a smart service provided by CID in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police.

“Our aim is to ease procedures so people can clear their financial cases [more speedily],” Brig Al Jallaf said.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police is also studying the possibility of adding an option for customers to pay up their debts and resolve their cases faster.

“People are afraid to turn up at police stations to check their status or pay their debts. We are working with the concerned authorities at Dubai Courts and Prosecution to add an option that allows customers to pay up the money,” said Colonel Saeed Al Qamzi, director of Wanted People Department at Dubai Police.

The new option would allow people to pay up the full or partial amount to the individual or company that made the complaint to reach a settlement.

“Our aim is not to arrest people wanted for financial [misdemeanours] but to help them in solving their financial issues,” he added.

As many as 23,479 people benefitted from the automated system. The Smart Status Notification Service provides information via SMS.

Police urged the public to verify their phone numbers in the system to be able to receive the messages quickly for a settlement of the matter.

Free of charge

The online service by Dubai Police to check your financial crime status is free ofcharge. To use the service, residents need to enter their name and Emirates ID number.

They are alerted if there is a travel ban and are advised to head to a designated police station to allow them to clear financial charges against them and lift the travel ban.

How to use the service