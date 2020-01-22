Sharjah: As many as 56 persons from different nationalities have been arrested by Sharjah Police and deported for running unlicensed businesses in Sharjah. The accused were carrying out unauthorised activities, including street vending, posting of ads on residential doors leaving promotional cards on cars. Major General Saif Al-Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, confirmed that security patrols and criminal investigation officers arrested the violators after police patrols were deployed in residential areas. He said CID officers kept track of their dubious movementsbefore closing in on them. He called on residents to cooperate with the concerned authorities to report suspicious behaviour.