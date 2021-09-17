Sharjah: The Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police received 394,680 calls during the third quarter of this year. Of these, 341,887 calls were received on the emergency number 999, while 25,793 calls were received on the non-emergency number 901. This was revealed by Colonel Jassim bin Hada, the Director General of Sharjah Police Central Operations Room.
Col Bin Hada the calls were dealt with quickly to ensure a speedy response, in coordination with the other police departments. Col Bin Hada said calls received in the Operations Room are classified, according to their importance, into two categories — emergency and non-emergency — and the employee concerned takes the necessary follow-up measures upon receiving a call. Personnel on duty in the Operations Room belong to a highly qualified and trained cadre with high efficiency in dealing with emergency calls.
Along with trained and qualified personnel, smart technologies and artificial intelligence are also deployed to assist callers. All this is in line with the strategy of the UAE Ministry of Interior in enhancing security and safety, Col Bin Hada added.
Col Bin Hada urged the public not to hesitate to call 999 in the event of any emergency, and to call 901 for all non-emergencies.