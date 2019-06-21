Sharjah: Thirty one illegal street vendors were arrested in Sharjah over a span of less than two weeks during an ongoing clampdown on unauthorised activity, according to Sharjah Police. The arrests were made during surprise inspections held in coordination with the traffic and criminal investigation divisions. Most of the arrests were made on streets and at busy intersections of industrial and residential areas. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, director general of the Traffic Department, said there had been a marked increase in illegal vendors congregating at busy intersections causing a danger to life and impeding traffic flow. All those arrested were Asians who were mostly illegal residents or were here on tourist visas. Their products were also of unknown origin and susceptible to spoilage because of improper storage, posing a threat to health and safety. Al Naqbi urged residents to stop dealing with such vendors and report them via the 901 hotline number.