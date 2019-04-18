Warehouse where they were kept was also unlicensed

Gas cylinders loaded on a vehicle in Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has confiscated 80 expired gas cylinders from a warehouse in the emirate.

The raid was carried out with the Sharjah Police and the Department of Economic Development this week.

Khalid Bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant general manager of customer service at the municipality, said necessary action will be taken against violators according to the law. The inspection team also educated community members on the dangers of using expired gas cylinders and called on the public to buy the cylinders only from approved agencies.

Al Suwaidi said the latest batch of expired cylinders came to light when they found an Asian man bringing in a huge number of cylinders from a neighbouring emirate and emptying them illegally into smaller cylinders.

The warehouse used for this purpose was also found to be unlicensed.

Al Suwaidi said the expired gas cylinders were seized as they were a time bomb waiting to explode.