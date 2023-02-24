Dubai: Dubai police has passed on 653 vital security tips to 43 countries, resulting in the arrest of 209 international fugitives, as part of international efforts to combat cross-border crime over the last three years, the force has revealed Thursday.
Dr. Expert Major Rashid Al Mansouri, of the Dubai Police General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said that such cooperation led to the seizure of 12 tonnes and 773 kilograms of drugs with an estimated street value of Dh143.39 million (about $40 million).
He revealed the results of international security cooperation on Thursday at an event announcing the agenda for the upcoming World Police Summit in Dubai.
Dubai Police is hosting the the world Summit from March 7-9, 2023.
Cooperation
The official cited specific examples of international cooperation, including the Dubai Police’s work with Canadian authorities, which led to the seizure of 2.5 tonnes of opium with an estimated value of over C$50 million hidden within 247 shipping pallets of 19 shipping containers.
Major Al Mansouri emphasised that uniting international efforts and strengthening communication networks between law enforcement agencies is the only way to combat organised cross-border crime, which will be a focus of discussion at the upcoming World Police Summit 2023.
Fighting crime
Major Al Mansouri confirmed that police and security work is an integrated work between all its sectors. The Summit addresses various challenges to combat crime and enhance safety through its conferences.
“The ‘Forensic Science’ Conference will feature the DNA data privacy and security challenges and the ability to handle large and complex data sets,” he said.
World Police Summit
The World Police Summit is a major international event that brings together leaders and experts from the law enforcement and security community.
It features more than 150 targeted sessions that advance policing techniques to serve communities in today’s world, focusing on a number of main themes including:
• Crime Prevention and Cybercrime;
• Police Innovation;
• Transport Safety;
• Police Resilience;
• Forensic Science.
The World Police Summit 2023 takes place from 7 to 9 March 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information on the World Police Summit, visit https://www.worldpolicesummit.com.