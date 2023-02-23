Agenda

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7-9, 2023, and will include six conferences: Innovation & Resilience in Police Work, Forensic Sciences, Prevent Crime, Drug Control, Drones, and Police Dogs Conference.

The Summit will also include an international exhibition showcasing pioneering technologies that enhance police and security work.

At the three-day meet experts worldwide will tackle the most significant global challenges in combating crime, and discuss ways to enhance safety in our respective societies.

This came during a press conference held at the Dubai Police Innovation Lab today, Thursday, in the presence of Dr. Major General Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant to Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM); Brigadier Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, Dr. Colonel Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Deputy Director of Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, and a number of directors of general departments and police stations, officers, and media representatives.

Communication technology

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly pointed out that transnational organised crime requires effect response. This type of crime can take many forms — and is constantly evolving, especially those associated with technology.

Criminals have become more skilled at hiding their nefarious activities while they are thousands of miles away from victims, he said.

“This requires effective responses grounded in strengthening international cooperation between police and security agencies and law enforcement agencies, as well as developing new swift communication channels for rapid cooperation and intelligence exchange,” he said.

INTERPOL centennial

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly said: “We always strive, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, to consolidate our cooperative efforts with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, to support its efforts in combating and preventing organized crime, and to further contribute to coordination and communication operations between active police agencies across the world.”

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly said the World Police Summit, experts, police leaders and law enforcement officials would discuss the most resilient and innovative methods in police work to implement best practices in combating organised crime and keep pace with the most sophisticated criminal techniques.

Innovation, resilience

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly also explained that the “Innovation & Resilience in Police Work” conference features various topics, including road safety and security, innovation and technology and factors affecting their adoption across global police agencies, organizational agility, gender balance, and quality management.

Drones

Brigadier Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, pointed out that drones are becoming a crucial tool in supporting law enforcement efforts.

“From front-line operations to surveillance, drones are helping police forces tackle a wide range of tasks. During the World Police Summit, law enforcement officials and experts will explore the latest advances in unmanned aerial systems and their impact on various police missions, including emergency response and crime scene investigation”, he continued.

K9

Brig. Al Mualla also indicated that the World Police Summit’s K9 Conference will bring together top canine experts from around the world to share and showcase proven training and handling strategies for law enforcement.

“Senior police officials will have a great opportunity to gain insights into the latest technologies and innovations that can improve K9 training programs, enhance their senses, and support the proper breeding of police dogs.

Anti-narcotics conference

Dr. Colonel Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Deputy Director of Hemaya International Centre indicated that the Anti-narcotics conference will bring together key stakeholders to engage in high-level discussions on the complexities of the drug trade across economies and explore innovative programs to raise community awareness of the dangers of psychotropic substances, address addiction, and support rehabilitation.

Roadpol 2023

During the press conference, Brig. Al Mualla also revealed that in conjunction with the World Police Summit, Dubai will be hosting the ‘Roadpol 2023 Spring Meeting’ of European Roads Policing Network (Roadpol), which is being held for the first time outside Europe from March 4-6, 2023.

Crime prevention

Lt. Col. Rashid Al Muaini, Deputy Director of the Crime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), said that the crime prevention conference will provide a high-level platform to examine the immediate priorities facing police forces and law enforcement agencies in the wake of shifting crime forms, the availability and access to sophisticated technologies, and altering criminal motives.

“The conference will delve into the latest techniques and technologies in the fight against crime, including focused tracks on Crime and Criminal Justice, Financial Crime and Anti-Money Laundering, and Cybercrime which will facilitate the development of future-proofed strategies to enhance public safety,” he continued.

Forensic science conference

Dr. Expert Major Rashid Al Mansouri, from the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, pointed out that advances in forensic science play a crucial role in driving progress across numerous industries, including law enforcement.

“The World Police Summit’s Forensic Science conference will bring together international experts, scientists, and researchers to showcase the latest scientific and technical developments in the field,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri said: “Drug trafficking syndicates constantly introduce new methods for smuggling and promoting their toxins, some highly complex and subtle.” He also noted that one of the emerging methods used by traffickers is smuggling drugs in liquid form and then converting them into a solid state once they reach the final destination.

International cooperation