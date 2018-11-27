Dubai
Two waiters have been jailed for stabbing a victim with a knife, who was trying to defend his friend over stalking a woman in a lift.
A Filipino man and his two countrywomen visited their friend at his residence in May one night where they spent the evening and departed at around 4am.
Shortly after they left, the three Filipinos returned to the flat and told their friend that their two countrymen waiters, aged 32 and 33, had assaulted them in the lift.
The Filipino man accompanied his three friends outside and when he tried to ask about the assault, the two waiters assaulted them again.
Then the 33-year-old waiter cornered the victim meanwhile the 32-year-old took a knife and stabbed him twice although he had tried to protect himself with a bottle.
On Tuesday, the Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the 32-year-old defendant to one year in jail and fined him Dh5,000. His 33-year-old accomplice was jailed for three months and fined Dh2,000.
Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the duo, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of their punishments.
“I acted in self defence … the victim attacked me first and I defended myself,” the 32-year-old defendant argued in court.
Presiding judge Jamal said the duo will be tried for consuming alcohol before the Dubai Misdemeanours Court.
Police went to the building in Al Muraqabat and arrested the Filipinos, and the victim, who was stabbed in his shoulder and belly, was rushed to hospital.
The Filipino victim said his friends went to visit him and when they left at 4am, they returned few minutes later.
“They told me that the two defendants had assaulted them. When I went out with them to check what had happened, I had a fight with them. They stabbed me with a knife and tried to kill me.”
The Filipino man [who was visiting his friend] told prosecutors: “I fought with the accused and they assaulted me because they had stalked and harassed my girlfriend [one of the two women who accompanied him] at the elevator.”
Tuesday’s judgement remains subject to appeal within 15 days.