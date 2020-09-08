Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested a gang of 11 Asian men for stealing 662 laptops worth Dh1.4 million, an official said on Tuesday.
According to Sharjah Police, the thieves stole the laptops from an electronic company’s warehouse in the Industrial area.
See more
- COVID-19: I lost a job offer because my employer failed to cancel my visa on time. What are my rights?
- From the editors: A plea for flexibility in UAE rental contracts
- How can you access funds in your UAE bank account and request for its closure if you are unable to return to the Emirates?
- Model diplomacy: UAE, Israeli flags at photoshoot in Dubai
Colonel Omar Ahmad Abu Al Zood, Director of Criminal Investigation Department in Sharjah Police, said that officers received an emergency call from a computer trading company about a robbery of 662 laptops worth Dh1.4 million from the company’s store.
“Despite there were no concrete evidence or fingerprints in the robbery, our intensive investigation led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen items,” Col Al Zood said in a statement.
The suspects used two vehicles to load the laptops. They disconnected the surveillance cameras and stole the digital storage device in the cameras.
“The robbery was carefully organised and the gang members were monitoring the warehouse. They made agreement with a person to buy the laptops too,” Col Al Zood added.
Security steps
Col Al Zood urged companies and warehouse owners to secure their belongings by appointing security guards and making sure there is enough light at the gates.
“Companies should stay away from buying goods without receipts or from unknown sources to avoid legal action,” Col Al Zood added.
Sharjah Police urged the public to report any suspicious activities or crimes by calling 80040 or 901 for non-emergency cases.