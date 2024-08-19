Dubai: The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has banned 10 property owners in the city from leasing and sub-leasing their properties following a series of inspections.
Taking to X, the authority said the ban relates to overcrowding and health and safety concerns.
“These firm measures were taken due to repeated violations,” DLD said, adding that warnings towards this end had gone unheeded.
Compliance with DLD regulations with regard to occupancy in a property and health and safety standards is crucial to maintain stability in Dubai’s real estate market, the authority added.