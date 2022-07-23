Ajman: The Ajman Criminal Court sentenced 10 Arab men to one year in prison to be followed by deportation, for pushing an Arab youth from the balcony of his residential building in the industrial area in Al Jurf in Ajman.
The ages of the accused range between 30 to 52 years.
The court also decided that they should pay Dh15,000 for assaulting and beating the victim. Each defendant should pay a fine of Dh7,000 additionally, the court ruled.
The details of the case indicate that all of the defendants deliberately assaulted the victim and pushed him off the balcony. The injuries from the fall left him with a permanent disability estimated at 10 per cent, with spinal fractures.
The accused also attacked other five people of Arab nationality, causing various injuries on them that prevented them from carrying out their work for more than 20 days.
What had happened?
The accused had entered the victim’s residence at night with the intention of assaulting him. They destroyed the lock of the door of the victims’ residence and an argument started between one of the accused and the victim before the assault.
Six of the accused were staying illegally in the country after the expiry of their residence visa, and they refused to pay the fine.
All the accused were arrested and referred to Public Prosecution and later produced in court.