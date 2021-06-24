Dubai: A crash involving multiples vehicles has been reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai Police said in a tweet.
The accident occurred under the Al Rashidiya Bridge in the direction of Jebel Ali, Dubai Police said.
