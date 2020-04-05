UAE sends second batch of medical aid supplies to Pakistan on Sunday to help combat coronavirus outbreak Image Credit:

Dubai: UAE sent a second batch of medical aid supplies to Pakistan, weighing 11 tonnes, to help the country combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ebrahim Salem Al Zaabi tweeted on Sunday confirming the arrival of medial aid at the Islamabad International Airport. “This morning the second batch of 11 tonnes of medical aid supplies provided by the UAE government to brothers in Pakistan to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, arrived at Islamabad Airport. We renew [our] commitment to stand by [the] world against the exceptional circumstances and challenges,’ Al Zaabi tweeted.

The first batch of essential medical supplies sent by the UAE government arrived in Pakistan on April 2. The supplies included testing kits, sanitiser and medical equipment.

Humanitarian approach

The medical supplies sent from the UAE are part of the continuing humanitarian aid for Pakistani brothers and sisters under the guidance of the UAE leadership, said Al Zaabi. “Our commitment for humanitarian approaches and principles to help people in delicate situation has no limits,” he added.

The generous support from the UAE comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

UAE has time and time again rushed assistance to Pakistan at a time when people urgently needed support to overcome serious challenges such as earthquakes, floods and war against terrorism. The UAE’s humanitarian efforts in Pakistan cover wide sectors such as education, infrastructure, water, healthcare and polio eradication.

